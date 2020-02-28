G.U. Panthers Notch Semifinal Win

The Greenville College men’s basketball team earned a win Thursday night in the semifinals of the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament and play Saturday afternoon in the championship game.

Facing Fontbonne for the third time this season on Thursday, the Panthers grabbed a 164-148 victory. The teams split their first two contests.

Greenville led by 10 at halftime in Thursday’s game and scored 88 points in the second half. The Panthers took 103 shots in the game.

Leading the scoring list was Austyn Contreras with 41 points. Marvin Bateman put in 33 points for G.U. and passed the 1,000-point mark in his Panther career.

Saturday’s championship game at Webster University has a 3 p.m. tip-off. The Panthers are 14-12 for the season.

The winner advances to the NCAA Division III National tournament.

Conference awards were presented Thursday at the tourney. For Greenville, Sontiago Grady was named to the first team, Eric Williams was selected to the third team, Riley Simmons was a member of the All-Defensive Team, and Kameron Vinsel was named to the All-Sportsmanship Team.