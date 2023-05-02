Soccer Lady Comets Top Staunton And Edged By Roxana

The Greenville Lady Comets soccer team clinched second place in the South Central Conference with an exciting 1-0 win at Staunton last week.

The game went into two overtimes with Megan Ridens scoring on an assists from Adyson Bearley.

Shayna Henderson made three saves as the GHS goal keeper.

The win gave the Lady Comets a 6-2 SCC record.

Playing at home Friday, the Lady Comets were edged by Roxana 2-1.

Emma Veith scored the GHS goal. Erin Peppler was credited with an assist.

Henderson was very busy in goal, making 13 saves.

GHS plays at Salem Wednesday, then hosts an IHSA regional next week. The Lady Comets’ first post-season action is 6 p.m. May 9 against Hillsboro. The regional title game is at Tom Doll Field at 4:30 p.m., Friday, May 12.