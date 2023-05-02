Baseball Comets Lose Twice

Late last week, the baseball Greenville Comets were handed losses by Mascoutah and Vandalia. Both games were on the Comets’ home turf.

Mascoutah grabbed an 8-3 victory on Thursday. The Comets led 1-0 going into the fifth inning, but couldn’t hold on. Ryan Harnetiaux pitched well for the Comets.

Drew Potthast recorded two hits and Jon Burlingame delivered a two-run single. Other GHS hits were by Ryan Jackson, Brayden Bandy, Hunter Clark, Edward Jurgena and Nick Grull.

Last Friday, Vandalia beat the Comets 4-1.

Potthast and Jurgena had two hits apiece on offense.

The junior varsity Comets posted a 17-0 win over Vandalia in four innings as Ben Hutchinson pitched a no-hitter.

Dayton Oliver doubled and drove in four runs. Cohen Alstat totaled three RBIs and also doubled.

Other hits were by Hutchinson, Trey Melton, CJ Jackson and Kaleb Johnson.

