Softball Lady Comets Lose To Bunker Hill And Vandalia

Playing at home last week, the Greenville Lady Comets’ varsity softball squad was nipped by Bunker Hill 8-7.

GHS trailed 6-1, then came back to take a 7-6 lead. Bunker Hill was able to rally and win the game.

Ava Potthast had a three-hit game for Greenville and drove in a run. Zoe Englert drove in two runs, and Jayden Murphy and EmmaLeigh Wilfong had two hits apiece.

Anna Turner struck six as the pitcher.

Last Friday in Greenville, the Lady Comets were defeated by Vandalia 16-3. It was the Pink Out Game in support of local cancer patients.

For GHS, Haylee Clark and Wilfong totaled two hits each.

In junior varsity action, Vandalia won in extra innings, 3-2.

Bailey Smith picked up two hits, Ramzi Stefanisn drove in a run, and Holly Dunn pitched, striking out six.