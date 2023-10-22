Football Comets Complete Undefeated Regular Season, Playoffs Next

The Greenville football Comets completed an undefeated regular season Friday night with a 48-20 victory at North Mac.

It is the eighth time in school history that the Comets have gone 9-0.

Friday night’s contest was a close one through one quarter, but the game ended with a running clock as the Comets piled up 41 points in the last three periods.

GHS led the entire game, scoring with 8:21 on the first quarter clock on a 12-yard pass play from Ben Hutchinson to Gus Olson. The extra point by Gavin File was good. North Mac posted a TD with two minutes left in the quarter, but the extra point kick was blocked and after 12 minutes of play the Comets had a one point lead.

The Comets came up with three touchdowns in the second quarter. Dayton Oliver broke loose for a 30-yard TD run, then scored on a five-yard run. Hutchinson teamed up with Declan Graber for a 28-yard TD pass and the Comets led 27-6 at halftime.

Greenville had another three-touchdown quarter in the third. Eli Shadowens scored on a 59-yard run, Austin Wall ran back a fumble recovery about 35 yards for a score, and Graber scored on a one-yard run.

File finished the night six for seven in extra point kicks.

In addition to scoring two touchdowns, Oliver had over 100 yards rushing.

The Comets have had an outstanding season, winning the South Central Conference championship.