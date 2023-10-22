Football Playoff Information Announced

The Illinois High School Association has announced the football playoff pairings.

The first round games will be played this Friday and Saturday.

With a 9-0 record, the Greenville Comets knew they were in the playoffs, but didn’t know what class or an opponent.

The Comets have been placed in Class 3A and will host Fairfield, which has a 5-4 record.

Each of the eight classes has 32 teams and those classes are broken into two brackets of 16 teams. The Comets are in the lower Class 3A bracket and are seeded second out of the 16 teams, behind Du Quoin.

The Fairfield-Greenville game will be played Saturday afternoon, but the starting time has yet to be announced. Fairfield is the 15th seed.

Other Class 3A games include Litchfield at Stanford Olympia, Carlinville at St. Joseph-Ogden, and Paris at Roxana. In Class 1A, Nokomis goes to Greenfield-Northwestern.

In Class 2A, Pana plays at Nashville, Southwestern Piasa at Athens, Wesclin at Shelbyville, Vandalia at Lawrenceville, and Mater Dei at Carmi.

In Class 4A, Breese Central will host Cahokia, and in Class 5A, Highland will be at home against Mt. Vernon while Triad goes to Mahomet-Seymour.