Quilt Block Contest Entries Due Soon

The Bond County Historical Society Quilt Show is Saturday, March 16, in the Greenville Free Methodist Church.

Quilt block contest entries are due Saturday, February 23, with the theme “Celebrations.”

Quilt block entries may be left at the Hoiles-Davis Museum Friday, February 22 and Saturday February 23, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. each day. Entries may also be mailed if postmarked by February 23.

Official contest rules and entry forms are available at the HSHS Holy Family Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop.

For more information, call Jan at 326-7343.