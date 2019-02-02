State Health Insurance Program Counsellor Onsite At HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland

Beginning February 8, 2019, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland will have a State Health Insurance Program (SHIP) counselor onsite the second Friday of each month. SHIP counselors are trained through the Illinois Department on Aging to provide free education about Medicare, Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug coverage. The counselors do not sell insurance products. Individuals on Medicare and their caregivers can meet with the SHIP counselor to ask questions and learn more about their benefits and other social services available. Counselors can also assist with Medicare claims and appeals.

“We are excited to be able to offer SHIP counselors onsite at St. Joseph’s Hospital,” said Barb Strieker, community benefit & outreach facilitator at St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese and Highland and Holy Family Hospital Greenville. “By hosting SHIP counselors onsite monthly, we hope community members will benefit and learn more about Medicare coverage available to assist them in making informed decisions.”

This service is being provided in coordination with Collinsville Faith in Action. Laura Goss a trained SHIP counselor with Collinsville Faith in Action will be providing the in-person counseling services in Highland. Laura is also an Answers on Aging specialist.

Those interested in meeting with a SHIP counselor will need to make an appointment by calling (618) 344-7788.

