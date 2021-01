Today we Salute PFC Jordyn Jean Schrage USMC

PFC Jordyn Jean Schrage is a 2018 Highland High School graduate. Jordyn is in her 2nd year with the 2nd Marine Corps Airwing, Cherry Point, North Carolina, and is assigned to Harrier Squadron VMA-231. Jordyn Jean is the daughter of Holly Schrage and Bob Schrage.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE TO OUR COUNTRY!

Thank you to Salute to Service Made Possible, free to active service members by: