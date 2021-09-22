Greenville Public Works August Activity Report

The Greenville Public works Department has released its August report of activities.

Employees spent 523 hours mowing grass, weed, bush and tree trimming; and picking up brush and leaves.

A total of 148 hours were needed for work on streets and ditches.

Workers spent 109 hours on water meter repairs, water leaks and water taps. Work on culverts took 102 man hours.

Forty-nine hours were worked on city beatification, and employees spent 85 hours on street sweeping, catch basin cleaning and alley maintenance.