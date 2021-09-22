Personnel Action Taken By Unit 1 Board

Following an executive session Monday night, the Mulberry Grove Unit 1 Board of Education took action on personnel items, all related to athletics.

The resignations of Misty Mezo as junior high girls’ basketball coach and James Moore as junior high boys’ basketball coach were accepted.

Moore was then hired as assistant junior high boys’ basketball coach.

The board also hired Hannah Hoffman as junior high girls’ basketball coach, Kate Rosado as junior high assistant girls basketball coach, and Miranda Lindahl as high school cheer sponsor.