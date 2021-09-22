Unit 2 Families Granted Temporary Mask Injunction

Late last week, two sets of parents in Bond County Community Unit 2 filed a complaint against the school district regarding the requirement that students wear a mask while at school.

The plaintiffs are Justin and Michelle Lurkins and Jeffrey and Jennifer Rehkemper, who have five children in the district.

Listed as defendants are the Bond County Unit 2 District and Superintendent Wes Olson.

A hearing was held Tuesday afternoon in the Third Judicial Court in Edwardsville with Judge Ronald Foster presiding.

The plaintiffs sought a temporary injunction against the district. Judge Foster denied a motion by the plaintiffs to certify the complaint as a class action, and also denied the defendant’s motion to dismiss.

Judge Foster granted the temporary injunction, enjoining the district, while the plaintiff’s five students are on school property, from requiring they wear a mask for the purposes of allegedly preventing the spread of an infectious disease, unless there is a lawful order of quarantine issued against a particular student from the local health department.

The order is in effect until 4:30 p.m. on October 26. A hearing for a preliminary injunction in the case is scheduled for 9 a.m. on October 26.

According to the Bond County Circuit Clerk’s office, that hearing should be held in Bond County Circuit Court in Greenville.