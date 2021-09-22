Workman Appointed Circuit Clerk

The Bond County Board appointed a new circuit clerk at its meeting Tuesday night.

Randi Workman was recommended by the Bond County Republican Central Committee to take over the position being vacated by the retirement of Rex Catron.

She will officially take over on November 1.

Board Chairman Adam Boudouris said Catron will remain in the office to train Workman.

She was asked to talk about herself at Tuesday’s meeting. She said she’d lived in Bond County her whole life and currently serves as Unit 2 School Board President. She is also the clerk for Central Township. She said she’s very familiar with local government is a go-getter and is committed to learning everything she can. Workman has also been involved in organizations such as Habitat for Humanity, Relay for Life, the Military Moms of Bond County, and the GES Parent Club.

Catron has been circuit clerk since February 1, 2011.

The circuit clerk’s position will be on the 2022 election ballot for a two-year unexpired term.