City Proposes Buzzard Bay Changes

The City of Greenville has unveiled a proposal that would change things at Buzzard Bay Marina on Governor Bond Lake.

Details of the plan are available at the City of Greenville website and Facebook page.

A public meeting about the plan is scheduled for Tuesday, September 27 at 6 p.m. in the municipal building.

Greenville City Manager Jo Hollenkamp told WGEL about the first two phases. Phase One is the ADA fishing dock, which is already underway, and doing away with permanent campsites and permanent slips. Next year, sites will be rented for a specific amount of days. The city is applying for an OSLAD grant for $600,000 for Phase Two, which is removal of the current Site 8 and addition of a playground and pavilion in that area.

Phase three would be about 20 gravel RV sites near Red Ball Trail, including a host site with an extended landscaping shield from the road, and possibly two cabins.

The fourth phase would be a beach, subject to state and health department approval, and a shower house. There may also need to be a break wall.

Hollenkamp said it might take 10 years to do all phases. She advised the boat slips and camping sites currently bring in about $10,000 a year. She envisions the changes and additions bringing in at least 10 times that amount.

The city manager was asked the reason for the proposal. She said it will make the lake accessible for the general public. She pointed out that only eight people can currently benefit from long-term camping, and only people who live on the lake can enjoy any kind of a beach.

She urges interest individuals to attend Tuesday’s meeting and provide feedback.

A concept picture is available on the website and Facebook page.