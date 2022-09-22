DeMoulin Museum Classic Film Festival Sunday

There will be several characters at the DeMoulin Museum Sunday afternoon as another Classic Film Festival is held.

Museum Curator John Goldsmith told WGEL the third annual festival will begin at 1 PM Sunday and will focus on World War II era films. Shorts by Laurel & Hardy, the Three Stooges, and Bugs Bunny, and a feature film, Buck Privates, starring Abbott & Costello and the Andrews Sisters. Free popcorn and soda will be provided.

Once again, the festival begins at 1 PM Sunday. Seating will be first come, first served. The museum is located at 205 South Prairie Street in Greenville.