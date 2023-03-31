Kaskaskia College Hosts 4-H Public Speaking Contest

Kaskaskia College welcomed the University of Illinois Extension to campus on March 21 for their area 4-H Public Speaking Contest. This contest prepares county competitors for the State 4-H Public Speaking Contest on April 29 at Parkland Community College. With support from their families, area youth from Bond, Jefferson, Marion, and Washington competed in two levels, Beginner and Advanced, in two speech categories, Formal and Illustrated.

The winner for Beginner Formal Speech is Grand Champion and State Delegate Paisley Stanford from Marion County. Winners from the Advanced Formal Speech category include Grand Champion Hailey Bohn from Bond County and Reserve Grand Champion and Alternate State Delegate Abigail Patrick from Marion County. Beginner Illustrated Speech winners include Grand Champion Clara Kozuszek from Jefferson County and Reserve Grand Champion and Alternate State Delegate Holleigh Hiller from Washington County. The winner for Advanced Illustrated Speech is Grand Champion and State Delegate Abigail Meyer from Washington County.

For more information about the 4-H program, contact 4-H Program Coordinator Makayla Karrick at makaylak@illinois.edu. For more information about the Speech Program at Kaskaskia College, contact Brandi Wilkins at bwilkins@kaskaskia.edu.