Parents with a child turning age three by September 1, 2023 and who would like their son or daughter to attend Bond County Pre-Kindergarten in the fall, need to call 664-5009.

Bond County KRP is a free public school program, and is part of Bond County Community Unit 2. It serves children ages three to five.

Screenings for the fall 2023 enrollment will begin in May. All children must be screened prior to enrolling in KRP. Parents are urged to call now because classes fill up quickly.