Preliminary Count Has 72 Vehicles, 37 Injuries & 6 Fatalities In I-55 Crash

Interstate 55 is still shut down in both directions in Montgomery County following what is currently being described as a 72-vehicle accident that occurred just before 11 AM Monday on I-55 near Milepost 76, north of Farmersville.

Illinois State Police from multiple troops responded to the scene, which occurred within a two-mile stretch – from roughly Milepost 76 to Milepost 78.

A total of 37 people were transported to area hospitals. Injuries range from minor to life-threatening and ages span from 2-years-old to 80-years-old.

Reports show there are six fatalities, all occurring in the northbound lanes. At this time, one decedent has been identified as 88-year-old Shirley Harper of Franklin, WI. ISP reports the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office is working diligently to identify the other five individuals and notify their families.

Northbound and southbound lanes remain closed. Once the interstate is cleared of all vehicles, the Illinois Department of Transportation will have to inspect the roadway before it is re-opened.

This information is still preliminary and the ISP continues to investigate this crash. We’ll continue to share updates as state police release information.