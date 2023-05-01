Unit Two Board Members Seated Officers selected

The Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education seated two new members, then reorganized with the election of officers at a meeting last week.

With the canvas of the April 4 election results completed, Randi Workman began another four-year term on the board and Dylan Carr and Don Wall took the oath to become new board members.

Officers were elected for the next two years.

Workman continues as board president. She was approved on a 5-2 vote with Wall and Stephanie Gerl voting no. Adam Simmonds was also nominated for president, with the two votes he received coming from Gerl and Wall.

Simmonds was approved by acclamation to be the next board vice-president, and Aimee Frey was selected, by acclamation, as board secretary.

The evening began with retiring board members Nate Prater and Brian Zeeb in attendance to take action on some items.

They were then recognized for their years of service on the board. Prater was on the Unit 2 board 12 years, spending 10 of them as board secretary.

Zeeb was appointed to the board in January of 2019 and was elected to a four-year term that same year. He most recently served as vice-president.

Prater and Zeeb did not seek re-election this year.