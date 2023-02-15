Comets Topple Carlinville

Landen Moss celebrated senior night Tuesday in a big way.

Moss established a new record by sinking 11 three-pointers in the 61-26 win over Carlinville.

His total of 37 points in the game is the eighth most in Greenville Comets basketball history, tying three other players.

The Comets were in control of Tuesday’s game from the start, jumping out to a 19-3 lead after one quarter and leading 42-14 at halftime. Moss connected on 10 of 13 three point attempts in the opening half to have 30 of his team’s 42 points. He added another three pointer in the third quarter.

For the game, Moss made 11 of 17 three-point shots.

Cale Ackerman grabbed six rebounds and Moss had five.

The Comets clinched no worse than a tie for the South Central Conference championship. They are 7-1 with one game to play Thursday night at Hillsboro. North Mac has two conference losses so a win at Hillsboro by the Comets will give them the conference title outright.

Thursday’s game will be broadcast on WGEL.