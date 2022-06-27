Montgomery County Fair Royalty 2022

The Montgomery County Fair wrapped up this past weekend. During the opening night festivities, three new faces were chosen to represent the county.

Madalynn Kraus, of Farmersville, was elected Miss Montgomery County Fair Queen. The title of Junior Miss went to Ady Ferguson of Litchfield. Sawyer Spencer, of Nokomis, was selected as Little Miss Montgomery County.

The title of Miss Congeniality went to Paitynn Wilson, of Hillsboro, and Alecia Miller, of Litchfield, was named first runner up.

In the Junior Miss pageant, Miss Congeniality was Ryle Jones, of Hillsboro, and Jenna Durbin, of Hillsboro, was first runner up.

A new tradition was started this year by pageant directors Kady Pederson and Brielle Marten, who presented the retiring Montgomery County Fair Queen, Summer Smith, with a diamond ring, courtesy of J.C.’s Jewelry & Repair in Hillsboro, to honor her reign.

Congratulations to Madalynn, Ady, and Sawyer.